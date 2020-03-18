Cameroon/COVID-19: Catholic Church in Yaounde limits masses to 50 persons

The Yaounde Metropolitan Archdiocese has announced that hence forth, masses will be attended by not more than fifty persons following the Coronavirus Government response measure that prohibits the gathering of more than fifty persons.

The announcement was made this Wednesday afternoon in a communique signed by the Yaounde Metropolitan Archbishop, His Lordship Jean Mbarga.

In the release, Mgr Jean Mbarga reorganises masses in a way that will suit Government measures taken to stem the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The parish can no longer accommodate more than fifty persons, the number of Christians per dominical masses and other liturgical celebrations will thus be limited to fifty persons. The Vicar will watch on the strict respect of recommended hygiene rules.” Mgr Jean Mbarga said in a statement.

Nevertheless, the prelate said the parish and other chapels remain available for individual spiritual devotions during the day under the supervision of the Vicar.

In the meantime, he has urged families or persons living in communities to assume their vocations and church missions at home, to share the word of God, pray and do spiritual and body exercises as well as charity services to the poor and the sick.