Cameroon: COVID-19 deprives Presidential couple of traditional New Year wishes ceremonies

Ceremonies to present 2021 New Year wishes to the Head of State, Paul Biya and First Lady Chantal Biya have been cancelled due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continue its world torment.

The information is contained in two separate communiques signed by the Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo.

According to these releases, the ceremonies have been deprogrammed due to the need to respect anti-Coronavirus measures so as to limit its spread.

It has been a long time tradition for Members of the Diplomatic Corps and National Dignitaries to present New Year wishes to the Head of State and a similar ceremony also holds each year for the First Lady at the Unity Palace.

These ceremonies usually gather more than fifty people, which is against Government’s anti-Coronavirus measures.

It is worth mentioning that last year, this same reason was at the origin of the cancellation of ceremonies to mark the 2020 National Unity Day in the country observed every May 20.