Cameroon/COVID-19: Laquintinie Hospital limits corpse removal to 10 persons

Corpse removal at the Douala Laquintinie Hospital in the Littoral region of Cameroon will henceforth be done with not more than ten people until further notice, the Director of the medical structure has decided.

The instruction is contained in a press release made public Thursday March 19, 2020.

In the release, Prof Louis Richard Njock says that the decision goes in line with Government’s Coronavirus response measure that prohibits the gathering of more than fifty persons.

As such, he urges families concerned to present a list of those who will attend the corpse removal two days before to the Director of the Mortuary who will organise their entry into the mortuary on the said day.

Prof Louis Richard Njock is very clear on the fact that any family that will not respect the above rules will see their corpse removal cancelled.