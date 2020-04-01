Cameroon/COVID-19: Drinking in off-licences, eating in restaurants prohibited in SW region

Drinking in off-licences, bars and other drinking spots and eating in restaurants have been prohibited in the South West region of Cameroon as a way to curb the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is contained in a release signed by the South West regional governor, Bernard Okalia Balia, dated Tuesday March 31, 2020.

According to the release, all those who will buy food from restaurants and drinks from drinking spots will have to take them home for consumption.

This measure, Governor Bernard Okalia says falls within the framework of the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions prescribed by the Government to contain the spread of the pandemic in the region.

The South West region through Limbe is the fourth region after the Centre, the Littoral and the West regions to be touched by the pandemic as the town recently confirmed one COVID-19 case.

The Governor thus deemed it necessary to impose this restriction so as to prevent a possible spread of the virus in the region.