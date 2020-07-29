Cameroon: COVID-19 fears dampen Tabaski preparations

Muslims in Cameroon are preparing to join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate the Feast of the Ram known as Aid el Kebir.

The feast which symbolises Abraham’s obedience and submission to Allah will be celebrated in Cameroon on Friday, July 31, according to the national moon sighting committee.

Since the announcement of the date, activities to commemorate the feast have gained steam as Muslim faithful have intensified prayers which they believe will take them colder to Allah during this period.

Other activities recommended for Muslim faithful during this period are fasting, intensive reading of the Quran, visit of the sick as well as carrying charity works, Souley Mane, Imam and spokesperson of the moon sighting committee said.

Preparations for the feast itself tomorrow were timid at the start of the week but have gathered steam as the days approach, though not with the usual effervescence as the previous years.

At the Etoudi main Mosque, prayers are going on daily though in limited numbers as faithful prepare for the day. Next door at the Etoudi main market, it is not the usual hustle as traders wait for customers.

“Business has been very slow this year but we will not give up until the last minute. Since the COVID-19 started, business has not been the same for us,” Bachirou Oumar, a trader who sells sheep and other livestock stock.

The usual boisterous nature of the Briqueterie neighbourhood does not translate into the hardship some faithful complain they are going through. Oumarou Nassourou, a beef seller also complain of hardship cause by the pandemic.

“Normally, I used to take my family to Garoua where we celebrate but that will be impossible this year. I have just bought the essentials for them and I hope to make some money to provide more before the feast,” Oumarou said.

However, he stressed that the most important thing to him and his family is the significance of the day which he says is one of the most important in his life.