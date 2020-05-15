Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: Biya offers 2 million protective masks to population

Two million protective masks will be distributed to the vulnerable population of the ten regions of Cameroon in a bit to step up the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continue to make victims worldwide.

The gesture from the Head of State was announced this Friday afternoon in Yaounde by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji during a press conference.

Speaking at the press conference, Minister Paul Atanga Nji said priority will be given to markets and other vulnerable groups, including commercial motor bike riders, associations of taxi drivers, persons with disabilities and beyam sellams.

According to the Territorial Administration boss, the first consignment of five hundred thousand face masks leaves Yaounde this Friday en route to the different regions.

He handed over a consignment of fifty thousand protective masks to the Governor of the Centre region, Naseri Paul Bea for onward distribution, mainly in markets, known to be breeding grounds for the transmission of diseases.

Cameroon has since got to stage two of the pandemic, that is inter-community transmission of the virus, making it imperative for each and every one to protect his/herself to ensure the whole community is safe from the killer pandemic.

Observers say if every one puts on a face mask, the rate of infections will reduce.

Unfortunately, It is no news that many people in Cameroon can’t afford a single face mask to protect themselves from being infected.

This gesture from the Head of State will thus help a great deal to reduce the number of those without protective masks in the country.