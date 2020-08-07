Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: FEICOM donates over FCFA 6.7M to Solidarity fund

The personnel of the Special Council Support Fund dubbed FEICOM has donated the sum of over FCFA 6.7 million to help in the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus pandemic which keeps claiming lives in Cameroon.

The FCFA 6.7 million cheque was handed over to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda by the Director General of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa on behalf of his staff Friday August 7 in Yaounde.

Speaking after the handing over ceremony, Minister Malachie Manouda said the money will help in the ongoing fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He took this opportunity to disclose that Cameroon has acquired three new ambulances to boost Government’s efforts in the fight.

The ambulances according to the health boss will be given to the Douala and Yaounde General Hospitals in the Littoral and Centre regions respectively and the Ebolowa Regional Hospital.

The latest figures communicated by the Ministry of Public Health on Coronavirus in Cameroon indicate a decrease in the number of infections and an a constant increase in the number of those declared healed.

Nevertheless, authorities keep insisting on the observance of COVID-19 barrier measures if we wish to see an end to the reign of the deadly pandemic in the country.