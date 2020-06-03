› Health

Happening now

Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: Gov’t sets goal of 50,000 tests by June 15

Published on 03.06.2020 at 11h57 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced that in the country’s efforts to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak, it has so far screened over thirty thousand people and set the goal of fifty thousand tests by June 15.

Minister Malachie Manaouda took to his favourite social media platform, Twitter to make the revelation Tuesday June 2.

To make this possible, Dr Manaouda disclosed that as from June 5, sample-collection points will be set up in Health Districts nationwide so as to enable as many people as possible to be tested if necessary.

Apart from the health districts, the Health boss said the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex will equally serve as a large sample-collection centre.

In a recent tweet, Minister Malachie Manaouda presents Cameroon’s COVID-19 situation as far as the propagation, prediction and response to the pandemic is concerned in a curve.

The curve displays that by June 15, Cameroon will get to seven thousand Coronavirus cases.

In a reassuring tone, Dr Malachie Mnaaouda tells Cameroonians there is a way to reverse the curve – becoming more aware and scrupulously observing barrier measures and putting on a face mask when going out.

As at Tuesday June 2, the country recorded six thousand, five hundred and eighty-five confirmed cases, one hundred and eighty-eight in twenty-four hours.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top