Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: Gov’t sets goal of 50,000 tests by June 15

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced that in the country’s efforts to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak, it has so far screened over thirty thousand people and set the goal of fifty thousand tests by June 15.

Minister Malachie Manaouda took to his favourite social media platform, Twitter to make the revelation Tuesday June 2.

To make this possible, Dr Manaouda disclosed that as from June 5, sample-collection points will be set up in Health Districts nationwide so as to enable as many people as possible to be tested if necessary.

Apart from the health districts, the Health boss said the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex will equally serve as a large sample-collection centre.

In a recent tweet, Minister Malachie Manaouda presents Cameroon’s COVID-19 situation as far as the propagation, prediction and response to the pandemic is concerned in a curve.

The curve displays that by June 15, Cameroon will get to seven thousand Coronavirus cases.

This is the situation in our country, following the modeling of propagation, prediction and response to COVID-19, to date. By becoming more aware and scrupulously observing the barrier measures, we can reverse this curve. Let’s wear our masks when going out! pic.twitter.com/mAUogg9lrT — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) June 3, 2020

In a reassuring tone, Dr Malachie Mnaaouda tells Cameroonians there is a way to reverse the curve – becoming more aware and scrupulously observing barrier measures and putting on a face mask when going out.

As at Tuesday June 2, the country recorded six thousand, five hundred and eighty-five confirmed cases, one hundred and eighty-eight in twenty-four hours.