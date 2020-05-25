Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: Health boss says country entering complicated phase as cases soar

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned that the country is entering a complicated phase in the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic as cases keep soaring on daily basis, thus the need to be more than ever before disciplined in the respect of barrier measures.

Minister Malachie Manaouda took to his favourite social media platform, Twitter to send out the wake up call early Monday May 25, as the country prepares to send back to school some of its pupils and students on June the 1st.

“It is important to note that we are entering a complicated phase of the pandemic. Therefore, more than ever, we must protect ourselves, protect our families and protect others by observing barrier measures…” The Health boss said.

According to his tweet, the country is yet to record its worst as far as the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic is concerned.

Minister Malachie Manaouda attributes this situation to the irresponsible attitudes of some Cameroonians who misconstrued Government’s decision to relax some anti-COVID-19 restrictions for an end to the pandemic in the country and stopped observing other recommended measures including the wearing of face masks in public places and social distancing.

In another tweet this Monday, the Health boss said that in the face of this disturbing prevision, the determination to defeat the virus is greater than ever and possible if everyone plays his/her role.

Cameroon recorded its first Coronavirus case on March 6, an imported case from France.

As at this Monday May 25, the country counts close to five thousand cases, amongst which close to two thousand have recovered and one hundred and sixty-five confirmed dead.

With these figures, Cameroon is amongst the hardest hit countries on the African continent.