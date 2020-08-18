Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: MINESEC prohibits holiday classes

Cameroon’s Minister of Secondary Education, Prof Pauline Nalova Lyonga has prohibited schools nationwide from organising holiday classes amid a continuous rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

The decision is contained in a release issued Friday August 14 by Secondary Education boss, Prof Pauline Nalova Lyonga.

In the release, Minister Nalova Lyonga warns school authorities from organising catch-up classes during this holiday period as the country continue to grapple with the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, it goes in line with Government’s measures outlined to limit the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over four hundred lives so far.

Besides that, Minister Nalova Lyonga indicates in the release that holidays is a period where pupils and students have to rest and focus on activities that will boost their moral and cultural values.

According to reports, many schools in Yaounde and Douala had already enrolled pupils and students for this year’s holiday classes which were programed to begin immediately after official exams.

For the past years, schools nationwide were used to organising holiday classes for pupils and students to either to catch-up for the past school year or to prepare for the upcoming year.