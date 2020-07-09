› Health

Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: MPs contribute FCFA 100 million to solidarity fund

Published on 09.07.2020 at 13h48 by journalduCameroun

House Speaker Rt Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril delivers closing address, 9 July, 2020 (c) copyright

Members of Cameroon’s National Assembly have contributed the sum of FCFA 100 million to support the country’s national response against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that continue to make victims.

The money was handed over to the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute Thursday July 9 that marked the end of the second ordinary session of the National Assembly for the 2020 Legislative year which took place at the Yaounde Conference Centre and witnessed the adoption of seven bills.

The money was handed over to the Prime Minister by the House speaker, the Rt Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril who chaired the last plenary sitting that focused on valorising traditional medicine.

 

 

 

