Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: PM Dion Ngute recommends use of locally made protective gears

Published on 21.08.2020 at 11h08 by journalduCameroun

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has recommended the use of made-in-Cameroon facemasks and hydro-alcoholic gels as the country continues to battle to put the Coronavirus pandemic at bay.

On Thursday August 20, the Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute chaired the weekly inter-ministerial committee meeting to monitor and evaluate Government’s Coronavirus response strategy.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the country stands at 18,662 confirmed Coronavirus cases, an increase of 544 new weekly infections, among which 17,065 have been successfully cured and 408 unfortunately died.

The Minister reiterated once again the need for everyone to put on a face mask whenever in a public place to limit the spread of the virus.

He further recommended the use of locally made facemasks and hydro-alcoholic gels in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

He noted that Cameroon’s craftsmen are highly involved in the production of protective facemasks under standard norms and should thus be encouraged.

