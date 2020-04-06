Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: Protective gears mandatory for entry into hospitals in Yaounde

The use of protective nose masks has been made compulsory for all visitors of the Yaounde General and Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospitals as part of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a release from the Director Generals of both medical institutions states.

At the Yaounde Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital, the measure goes into application this Monday April 6.

On the other hand, at the Yaounde General Hospital, it will be applied as from tomorrow, Tuesday April 7.

The bosses of both medical institutions have instructed their personnel not to attend to anybody who will not put on a protective gear, except in case of extreme emergency.

This measure that adds to Government’s COVID-19 restrictions comes amidst an upsurge of Coronavirus cases each passing day in the country.

As at this Monday April 6, the number of confirmed cases stands at six hundred and fifty-eight, exactly one month after the first case was reported, nine deaths and seventeen recoveries.