Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: Ten regions soon autonomous in terms of screening

Published on 03.06.2020 at 10h52 by journalduCameroun

The Government of Cameroon has just acquired 100,000 anti-COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits that will enable all ten regions to be autonomous in terms of screening, Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda announced in a tweet.

Tracking, testing and treating. This is the new motto of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon announced by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Tuesday June 2 in a tweet as the country acquired 100,000 anti-COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits.

According to the Health boss, this acquisition, added to the 45,000 molecular test kits already available nationwide will enable all the ten regions to be autonomous in terms of screening.

Antigens are a toxin or other foreign substance which induces an immune response in the body, especially the production of antibodies.

They will thus facilitate the detection of possible Coronavirus cases and accelerate treatment.

In another tweet, Minister Manaouda revealed that from June 5, sampling points will be set up in Health districts so as to enable as many people as possible to be screened.

