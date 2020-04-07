Cameroon/COVID-19 fight: Use of nose masks made compulsory for all public transport passengers

As from tomorrow Wednesday April 8, all public transport passengers will be compelled to put on nose masks before boarding any means of transport, a release from Transport Minister states.

According to the release, the move falls in line with the implementation of Government’s measures to stop the propagation of the Coronavirus pandemic which has already affected six out of Cameroon’s ten regions.

Minister Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe in his release calls on Administrative and companies under the Ministry of Transport, Transport sector operators, regional and Divisional Delegates of Transport as well as forces of law and order to make sure the above decision is strictly respected in their area of competence.

In one month, Cameroon has confirmed six hundred and fifty-eight Coronavirus cases with figures increases every day, nine deaths and seventeen recoveries.

In a press briefing last Friday in Yaounde, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manouda indicated the number of infected cases will rise owing to the massive sensitization and screening campaign underway in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon and second most affected area.