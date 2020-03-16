Cameroon/COVID-19: French Embassy takes measures to prevent virus spread

The French Embassy in Yaounde has announced the suspension of its missions in France, plus a fourteen-day confinement of all its staff returning from France to Cameroon as a means to fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

These measures and more were announced in a tweet this Monday afternoon by the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou.

In order to limit the propagation of the pandemic which has been confirmed in Cameroon in most cases from people coming back from France, the French Embassy in Yaounde has announced it has taken “exceptional measures”.

“As from today, we will limit our services to the essential. Only the indispensable staff will continue to work at the Embassy.” Christophe Guilhou said in the tweet.

Acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a serious and unprecedented threat, the Embassy has indicated that all its staff returning from France to Cameroon have the obligation to confine themselves for 14 days.

Added to that, it has suspended all its missions in France.

Before these measures, the Embassy had already suspended classes at its two establishments in Cameroon- Dominique Savio and FUSTEL to give time to teachers and students returning from France to self-quarantine to make sure they are Coronavirus-free.

Cameroon has already confirmed five Coronavirus cases on its soil, all of them are presently isolated at the Yaounde Central and Jamot Hospitals where they are receiving a symptomatic treatment.