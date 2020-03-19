Cameroon/COVID-19: Gov’t reduces market hours in Yaounde

The Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana alongside Mayors of the Yaounde City Council have decided that markets will henceforth open at 7am and close at 4pm in a bit to contain the influx of persons so as to abide with Government’s COVID-19 response measures.

The information was communicated yesterday at the end of a meeting Trade Minister had with Mayors of the Yaounde City Council.

Following what was arrived at at that come together, markets in the whole of Yaounde will within the time frame decided by the Government as far as curbing the spread of Coronavirus is concerned open at 7am and close at 4pm.

Apart from that, markets will be structured according to sectors to avoid the concentration of persons at a particular place.

Added to that, there will be a general clean-up of each market twice a day that is between 7 to 9am for the first phase and 4 to 6pm for the second phase.

Most importantly, the use of gloves, face masks and hand sanitizers will be obligatory for every vendor.

All these measures are in compliance with Government COVID-19 response measure which indicates that a system for regulating consumer flows will be set up in markets and shopping centres to contain the spread of the virus.