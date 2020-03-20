Cameroon/COVID-19: Health boss confirms seven new cases in Yaounde

Published on 20.03.2020 at 10h49 by journalduCameroun

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has confirmed that Cameroon has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases in Yaounde, bringing the number of infected persons to twenty-four.

The health boss made the announcement in a tweet posted earlier this morning.

Dr Malachie Manaouda took the opportunity to decry the irresponsible attitude of some Cameroonians toward the recommended hygiene rules.

“We note that many continue to fail to observe the required hygiene measures and rules laid down by the Government.” Minister Manaouda frowned.

“I remind you that by so doing you are putting your life and that of others at risk” He further indicated.

Yesterday, three passengers of a flight which arrived from France on March 17 tested positive with COVID-19, bringing the initial fourteen cases to seventy.

With this new figure, the number of infected persons goes to twenty-four.

In the midst of these growing figures, the population has been urged to be more vigilant and respect the recommended hygiene rules as they go about their day-to-day activities.