Cameroon/COVID-19: Health boss mobilises doctors in integration process

The Minister of Public Health has called on all health workers in the process of integration to report to any Public Health Regional Delegation of their choice to offer a helping hand in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The call is contained in a press release made public this Monday March 23, 2020, which emphasises the need for nationwide efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The Minister of Public Health invites all health personal in the process of integration to kindly present themselves immediately to any Regional Delegation for Public Health of their choice, in view of their immediate mobilization within the framework of the response to COVID-19.” Dr Malachie Manaouda said in the communique.

“He recalls that the fight against this pandemic has become a national effort and requires the mobilization of all energies to protect our country…” He further indicated.

As such, he has called on Cameroonians to put their hands on deck and contribute by raising awareness on the hygiene measures prescribed for an effective response against the virus.

This call comes in as cases of Coronavirus in the country rises to fifty-six in two weeks.