Cameroon/COVID-19: Mbouda suspected of hosting possible cases

Parishioners of the Ste Anne Cathedral in Mbouda, West region of Cameroon who attended a mass celebrated on March 16, 2020 have been urged to urgently get screened after it was reported that the priest who conducted the mass tested positive with COVID-19.

In a Communique, Health officials of the West Regional Delegation call on all the parishioners who attended the mass that was celebrated from 8 to 12 on March 15 to urgently get in touch with the cell in charge of the control of the virus at the Delegation.

Since these parishioners obviously came in contact with the priest who is said to have arrived from Cote d’Ivoire, it is suspected they may have been infected.

As a matter of fact, the headquarter of the West region of Cameroon, Bafoussam is one of the towns which has reported Coronavirus cases in Cameroon.

Three cases have been confirmed there, and Mbouda is a neighbouring town to Bafoussam.