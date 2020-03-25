Cameroon/COVID-19: Over 500 health personnel recruited to help combat virus

The Government of Cameroon has recruited five hundred and eighty-nine medical personnel to help in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continue wreaking havoc worldwide.

The announcement was made this Wednesday by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le during a meeting to evaluate the level of implementation of internal rules to prevent the spread of the virus within the Ministry.

According to Minister Joseph Le, these medical personnel will be deployed to the ten regions of the country as soon as possible to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far infected 70 persons.

While giving the announcement, he said these medical personnel had less than forty days to take effective function.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cameroon, the country has to date recorded seventy cases and one official death.