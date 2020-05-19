Cameroon: COVID-19 situation can be brought under control -H.E Paul Biya

The President of the Republic of Cameroon has urged his citizens not to give in to panic and false rumours circulating on social media and personally get involved in the fight against the Coronavirus and trust the Government.

Addressing Cameroonians on the eve of the second unceremonious National Unity Day in the country, the Head of State, Paul Biya urged them not to give in to panic because the country is up to the task of pushing back the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He acknowledged the fact that though measures have been put in place to check the spread of the virus, many people keep getting infected, a situation which he concluded implies that the fight is difficult.

Nevertheless, he indicated that together, Cameroonians could win the war against the virus.

“We are able to meet this challenge together just like it has been the case with other situations,” President Biya said.

“The Government is leaving no stone interred for us to get out of this situation” He added.

He thus urged his compatriots to be disciplined, observe measures put in place to combat the pandemic, confine themselves if called upon to do so in order to protect the health of others.

He equally congratulated the health personnel who have made it a duty to risk getting infected to save other lives with the available means.