Cameroon/COVID-19: Entire staff of medical Centre in West region placed in quarantine

The entire medical personnel of a health centre in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon have been reportedly placed in quarantine after one of their colleagues tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The information is contained in a statement from the West Regional Delegate of Public Health to the Divisional Officer for the Mifi.

In the statement, the West regional Delegate indicates a health care staff of the CMA of Lefa-Baleng in Bafoussam, west region of Cameroon tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the West regional Delegate, this happened after the health personnel went into contact with the third confirmed Coronavirus patient in that region while he was admitted in that Centre before being transferred to the Bafoussam Regional Hospital.

He thus believes if one health personnel has been affected, so could be the other ones, as such he recommends that all the medical staff of the Health Centre should be placed in quarantine and then tested.

Besides that, the West regional Delegate recommends a fourteen-day shutdown of the health centre and its disinfection.

He has equally urged all patients who consulted in that centre from the 18th to the 23rd of March to call the numbers 677897287 and 677893328.