Cameroon/COVID-19: Suspected case in SW region sets tongues wagging

The Director of the Limbe Regional Hospital has debunked “rumours” circulating on social media on a confirmed Coronavirus case in that hospital.

He has disclosed that for now, it remains a “suspected” case until proven otherwise or no after his diagnosis must have gotten to the hospital.

Reports hold that no health facility in the South West region is habilitated to attest or diagnose if anyone has contracted the virus or not.

A test kit was thus reportedly sent from the Buea Regional Hospital for sample collection after which the kit was sent to Yaounde for proper screening and results expected on Friday, the Director said.

All the same, he disclosed that a mechanism has been put in place in the hospital, equipped for any emergency case.

As of date, Cameroon has confirmed eighty-four Coronavirus cases on its soil, figures that increases as days go by.