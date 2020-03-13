Cameroon: COVID-19 test mandatory for visa seekers

Applicants for entry visas to Cameroon will now have to attach to their files the results of a coronavirus test carried out by an approved institution, APA can report on Friday.By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

This follows an instruction to that effect from the Ministry of External Relations to the country’s diplomatic representations.

In the edict dated March 12, 2020, Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella, who refers to the organisation on the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the country from April 4 to 25, insisted on “the authenticity of the results,” while asking them to take useful measures for the protection of their own personnel against the disease.

Cameroon has already recorded two cases of coronavirus from one of its naturalized French citizens, who came to the country for a funeral and infected his girlfriend.

They have been quarantined for a week at the central hospital in Yaoundé.