Cameroon/COVID-19: University of Buea resumes lectures online on April 13

Lectures will resume at the University of Buea, in the South West region of Cameroon through online platforms on April 13, after they were suspended amidst rising concerns posed by the Coronavirus pandemic three weeks ago.

The information is contained in a release signed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, Prof Nol Alembong and follows a recent meeting of the Committee of Deans and Directors.

According to the professor, the lectures which will be dispensed using the Google classroom and WhatsApp platforms will count for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year as per the calendar of the activities of the University.

The use of these two platforms, the release reads will be temporal, while waiting for the University’s E-Learning platforms.

“We are currently working on E-Learning platforms that were presented to the Committee of Deans and Directors by experts and we will allow them go operational once we are done with the exercise…”

On March 17, the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on instructions of the Head of State announced amongst others a fifteen-day closedown of schools at all educational levels in a bit to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic that had just crept into the country.

With the increasing number of cases confirmed each passing day, the Prime Minister maintained the fifteen-day measures, leaving most of these schools, especially the Higher education with no other option but to go digital so as to continue the school year.