Cameroon makes COVID-19 test optional for travellers

Published on 04.10.2022 at 15h21 by Nana Kamsu Kom

The measure is only for travellers leaving Cameroon but those entering are oblige to present a negative PCR whose validity does not exceed 72 hours

The information is contained in a letter from the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, sent at the end of September to his colleague of Transport , Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe.

In this letter, the public Health Minister  indicates that “covid tests will no longer be systematically carried out when leaving Cameroonian territory, but will be required according to the requirements of the destination country”.

In other words, travellers leaving Cameroon are now exempted from Covid-19 tests when going to a country that does not require it as a health document. In a circular letter last June, Manaouda Malachie wrote to the heads of border health posts to tell them that covid tests will henceforth be mandatory befor leaving Cameroonian territory only according to the requirements of the destination country.

For travellers to Cameroon, the obligation to present a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or a complete vaccination schedule to enter the national territory remains. This easing of sanitary measures at the borders aims at aligning with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the provisions already in force in many countries. It follows a better control of the pandemic in the country, according to the Minsanté.

The epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in Cameroon this year was marked by a long period of calm from February to July 2022. The resurgence of cases observed since the 29th epidemiological week (18-24 July 2022) lasted less than two months and has given way to a steady decline in cases since the 34th epidemiological week (22-28 August 2022). This confirms that our country is in the African and global context of control of this pandemic,” says the health boss. However, a response mechanism is maintained “on alert”, in order to detect and deal with another possible outbreak.

