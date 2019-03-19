Cameroon: CPDM bracing for upcoming elections in Buea

On Saturday March 16, 2019, CPDM militants from the six administrative divisions of the South West region met in a seminar to set the pace for successful elections in their constituency.

Presided over by Peter Mafany Musonge, head of the permanent delegation of the CPDM central committee for the South West region, the seminar was centred on educating participants on themes like; political commitment, electoral discipline in the party to name but these.

He expressed joy as concerns the fact that Buea CPDM militants have kept their faith in the region and according to him, their steadfastness has earned them a son of their region, Joseph Dion Ngute as Prime Minister in Cameroon.

Peter Mafany Musonge equally requested for a minute-silence in honour of CPDM militants who died as a result of the socio-political unrest in the two Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

The coordinator of the conference, Elvis Ngolle Ngolle called on all the militants to participate in the elections, so as to increase CPDM chances of winning the majority of seats.