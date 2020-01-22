Cameroon: CPDM Councillor pulls out of Feb 9 polls in Muyuka

A member on the list of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM, in Muyuka has pulled out of the February 9 polls citing security reasons.

Barrister Ndille Ngwese Joseph, announced on Buea-based Hi TV that he is no longer interested in the polls citing the insecurity in the municipality.

He said his life, that of his family as well as his property are not safe and thus prefers to stay away from political activities. He said he had tendered his resignation intentions to the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development.

The intention to resign comes just days before the start of campaigns for the February 9 Legislative and Municipal elections.