Cameroon: CPDM Councillor shot dead in police/Amba confrontation in Momo

A CPDM Councillor from Widikum identified as Encho Elias Ambi is reported to have been shot dead Sunday December 6 shortly after he voted in the country’s maiden Regional election in Mbengwi, Momo Division of the North West region during a confrontation between security forces and Ambazonia fighters.

According to reports, the Councillor was returning to Bamenda with other officials after casting his vote in Mbengwi, Momo Division.

As the convoyed moved, it was caught in a crossfire between defence and security forces and separatist fighters and he is said to have been shot dead.

Another regrettable incident happened in Akum, Mezam Division of the North West region on the same election day.

Reports say unidentified gunmen fired gunshots at the car of Rev Father Anthony which had on board the prelate and a seminarian who were on their way to officiate mass in a locality in Akum.

Both of them are said to have sustained injury and were transported to a nearby health facility for treatment.

About 24,000 traditional rulers and Municipal Councillors are reported to have casted their votes in the country’s pioneer Regional election Sunday December 6.

Polling stations closed at 6pm and gave way to vote counting. Results are awaited latest Tuesday December 8.