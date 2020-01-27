The Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM officially launched its campaign for the South West Region on Saturday, January 25 at the Independence Square.

The event that took place under high military presence was attended by Section Presidents from all the wings of the CPDM and presided over by the Head of the Regional Campaign Commission, Peter Mafany Musonge.

Despite threats by Ambazonia separatist fighters to disrupt the February 9 vote, party officials called on their supporters to go out massively and vote for the CPDM lists.

‘‘They should go and vote. They should choose the right people who are going to run for their local governments. As you know, we have a Special Status for the two regions of the North West and South West. They should participate so that we use these institutions effectively for the good of the people’’ Peter MafanyMusonge said.

Section presidents from the various wings of the CPDM also took turns to call on party supporters to come out massively on February 9, 2020, and vote, in order to ensure a comfortable majority for the party.

CPDM supporters were also advised by their Regional Head to skilfully carry out campaigns in their various areas, cover the entire media landscape and make use of modern communication modes.

‘‘Our party’s challenge is to have a comfortable majority in the National Assembly and in the councils’’ Peter Mafany added.

In his welcome address, the Section President for CPDM Fako III, Mafany David Namange, appealed for the consolidation of development endeavours by sympathisers of the South West region by voting the CPDM list for the Legislative and Municipal elections.