Cameroon: CPDM MP dies in fatal road accident in Garoua

Honourable Harouna Abdoulaye Bougue, CPDM Member of Parliament for Mayo-Louti in the North region of Cameroon elected during the February 9 twin polls is reported to have lost his life in a fatal motto accident that occurred Wednesday July 22 on the Yaounde-Garoua road.

The forty-one year old MP was returning to Garoua with two other CPDM Members of Parliament after attending the just ended June session when he encountered death in a fatal road accident that occurred at Djaba, between Ngaoundere and Garoua in the North region.

Hon. Hourana Bougue is reported to have died on the spot meanwhile the two others, Hon. Ahmadou Mohamadou and Nafissatou Alim incurred injuries.

According to unofficial sources, Hon. Ahmadou Mohamadou is in a critical condition.