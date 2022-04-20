Cameroon-CPDM: Paul Biya Expels Messanga Nyamding

A decision signed by the national president of the ruling party, definitively excludes the member of the Central Committee from the Cameroon People Democratic Movement.

Professor Pascal Charlemagne Messanga Nyamding is no longer a member of the Cameroon People Democratic Movement, CPDM, since April 19, 2022. It is as a result of a decision taken by the party’s national president, Paul Biya.

This act follows the dismissal proposal of the ad hoc disciplinary commission of the Central Committee which took place last April 13, 2022.

On the decision signed by the president and dated April 19, 2022, three activists received sanctions ranging from reprimand to permanent exclusion. Wielfried Nkpwala of the Haut-Nyong South-East section received a reprimand; François Xavier Mpon of the Mbam and Inoubou-I Center section is excluded for twelve months and Pr Pascal Charlemagne Messanga Nyamding member of the Central Committee received the heaviest sanction that is permanent exclusion.

The specialist in Political Science and International relations was accused of having incited the army to rebellion, of bringing support to the teachers’ strike as part of the “dead chalk” operation carried out by the On a trop souffert movement, OTS. In a media outing, he also attacked some members of the government.

The academic is recognized as a fervent defender of Paul Biya. He revealed himself a few years ago as the only one to hold Biya’s will regarding the CPDM. The self-proclaimed heir to the revival has constantly denounced the cabal activated against him by some party officials, close to the national president. His outspoken media outings and his interventions against certain prominent stakeholders of the regime earned him enmity.