Cameroon: CPDM records sweeping victory in pioneer Regional election

The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM party has won the majority of Regional Council seats in all ten regions in the country’s first ever Regional election that took place Sunday December 6.

According to results proclaimed by the electoral supervisory commissions in all ten regions, the party of the Head of State has won control over the majority if not all Regional Council seats in all the regions except for the Adamawa where the NUDP of Bello Bouba Maigari imposed itself by winning four out of the five constituencies.

Out of the fourteen political parties who took part in the election, only four managed to grab seats, the CPDM, NUDP, CDU and FSNC.

The CPDM imposed itself in the Centre and swept all the seats in the Nyong and Kelle Division, strong hold of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation of Cabral Libii.

In the West region, the party took seven out of the eight Departments, the one left out is the Noun, stronghold of the CDU of late Adamou Ndam Njoya.

The FSNC won two seats in the Mayo Louti, North region of Cameroon and the rest were swept by the CPDM.

Altogether 700 Divisional delegates were elected Sunday December 6 by about 10,000 Municipal Councillors to oversee the affairs of the regions for the next ten years.

The Regional Councils which will be constituted aim at fast tracking the process of decentralisation in the country and give shape to the Special status granted the two English speaking regions.