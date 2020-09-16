Cameroon: CPDM requests authorisation to stage anti Kamto protest

Members of the ruling CPDM party in the Douala II sub division have requested permission from local administrative authorities to stage an anti Kamto protest in Douala on Sepetember 22.

A letter signed by the President of the CPDM youth wing in Wouri II sub division, Charles Elie Zang requests authoristaion to stage the protest in the New Bell neighbourhood on September 22.

“We want to stage a republican and patriotic massive counter protest to defend the institutions of the country, preserve the achievements of Douala II in particular and Douala as a whole,…” Charles Elie Zang said in the letter addressed to the Divisional Officer of Douala II.

It is left to be seen if their request will be granted after the Governor of the Littoral Region banned all public gatherings to further notice as a means to foil the protests scheduled for September 22 by the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto.

The CRM leader says the march on Tuesday is to protest against the decision by the Head of State to convene the Regional elections on December 6 without resolving the crisis in Anglophone Cameroon and revising the country’s electoral code.

Government has already banned any public manifestation and warned those going out on Tuesday, will have themselves to blame before the courts.