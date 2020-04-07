Cameroon: CPDM sweeps all 13 constituencies at Legislative rerun

The ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM has swept all the thirteen constituencies on offer at the March 22 Legislative rerun.

The Constitutional Council on Tuesday, April 7 declared the CPDM winner with over 70 percent of the votes in the 13 constituencies in the North West and South West Regions.

The proclammation of the results took was attended by members of the CPDM, and as expected, boycotted by the Social Democratic Front, SDF.

The SDF last weekend during a press conference accused the Constitutional Council of handing victory to the CPDM.

The party’s first Vice President Joshua Osih said the same errors for which the elections were cancelled had not been rectified by the elections management body, Elecam.

The party however said they will reluctantly accept the verdict of the Constitutional Council and continue to fight for justice in Cameroon.