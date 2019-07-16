Cameroon: CPDM to hold anti ‘BAS’ rally in Bafoussam

Supporters of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM have programmed a meeting in Bafoussam on July 20 to show support to the Head of State Paul Biya and the institutions of the nation.

In a communiqué signed by the Head of the CPDM permanent delegation for the West Region, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, the meeting is equally open to elites and other forces of the of the region.

The gathering Mbombo Njoya said is to “denounce attacks against Republican institutions incarnated by the Head of State, all hate and tribalistic speech and t promote national cohesion and peace”.

Thus all heads of the eight divisional delegations of the CPDM in the West region have been tasked to mobilise at least 6000 supporters for the event.

CPDM supporters in the various regions have been condemning acts by a group of Cameroonians in the diaspora under the appelation BAS (Brigade Anti Sadinards) who staged protests against the Head of State’s stay in Geneva weeks ago.