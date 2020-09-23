Cameroon: CPJ calls for release of journalists arrested during CRM protests in Douala

The Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ has urged Cameroonian authorities to immediately release journalists arrested in Douala, Littoral region while covering the Tuesday September 22 anti-Biya protests initiated by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM.

In a tweet posted Wednesday September 23, the American Non-Governmental Organization indicates that Tah Mai Jarvis and Christian Tebong are among seven journalists picked up during the protest in Douala.

According to the tweet, they were held in the Mboppi Gendarmerie and moved to somewhere else this Wednesday morning.

While indicating that they are yet to forget what happened to Buea based journalist Samuel Wazizi in police custody, the ornaginsation has called on the Government to release these press men immediately.

Apart from journalists, a good number of protesters are reported to have been picked up as well, including bigwigs of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party.