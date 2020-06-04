Cameroon: CPJ urges Gov’t to give account for journalist reported dead under police custody

The Committee to protect journalist, CPJ has joined its voice to that of journalists and human right activists in Cameroon to urge authorities to disclose the whereabouts of pidgin newscaster, Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe aka Wazizi who is reported to have died under police custody.

After the death announcement of Samuel Wazizi, a Buea-based pidgin newscaster detained incommunicado since his arrest in August 2019, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement, calling on Cameroonian authorities to give account of his whereabouts.

“Samuel Wazizi’s friends, family, colleagues and lawyers have unsuccessfully sought answers about his arrest from the Cameroonian government for far too long…’ Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa Programme Coordinator said.

“We are extremely disturbed by recent reports of the journalist’s death in Government custody, and demand that authorities immediately and publicly account for his status.” She added.

On June 2, Equinox television, a Douala-based media made a shocking announcement during its 8pm newscast.

The channel announced the death of Samuel Wazizi, the Buea-based pidgin newscaster detained incommunicado since his arrest in August 2019 over charges of collaborating with Separatist fighters.

The next day, the information was confirmed by the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union, SNJC and the Cameroon Association of English-speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ who added that he died at the Yaounde Military Hospital after succumbing to torture.

This followed a wave of indignation with many including journalists and human right activisits and the general public taking to social media platforms to demand justice for the journalist.

The Government is yet to issue a statement on the matter.