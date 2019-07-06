Cameroon crash out of 2019 Afcon after defeat to Nigeria

Defending champions Cameroon have been bundled out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a 3-2 defeat against Nigeria in the round of 16 on Saturday in Alexandria.

An Odion Ighalo brace and a third from Ahmed Musa booked a quarter final ticket for the Super Eagles in a tupsy turvy game that some both sides come from behind at various moments of the game.

Odion Ighalo gave Nigeria the lead after 19 minutes after Cameroon failed to clear a set piece but Cameroon responded with two quick-fire goals before the break through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie.

Christian Bassogog was played in behind the Nigerian defence before whiping a perfect cros into the box which was met by Stephane Bahoken who outmuscled Keneth Omeruo befor poaching past Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi on 41 minutes.

Cameroon struck again just before half time when Stephane Bahoken knocked down a long ball from Andre Onana into the path of Clinton Njie who raced ahead of Ola Aina to cooly slot past Akpeyi to put Cameroon ahead for the first time in the game going into the break.

But the Super Eagles responded in the second half as another slack defending from Cameeroon was punished by Ighalo from close range to level scores from Nigeria on the hour mark.

The goal scorer then turn provider after Cameroon gave the ball away in their own half as Ighalo played Alex Iwobi through on goal as the Arsenal man slotted past Andre Onana to give Nigeria the lead again.

Despite a late onslaught from the Indomitable Lions, the Super Eagles held on for a much needed victory to relieve the pressure from coach Gernot Rohr and advance to the last eight of the competition.