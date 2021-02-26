Sport › Football

Cameroon crash out of U-20 Afcon after penalty drama

Published on 26.02.2021 at 01h21 by JournalduCameroun

Cameroon have been knocked out of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations after a 4-2 defeat on post match penalties to the Black Starlets of Ghana.

Cameroon’s Goni Alli hit the crossbar with the fourth penalty for the Lions while Kevin Prince Milla’s fifth was saved by Ghanaian goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to send the West African nation through.

It was substitute Milla who had headed Cameroon infront in extra time from a corner by fellow substitute Etienne Eto’o but Ghana hit  straight back, 70 seconds after,  with Frank Boateng who had equally joined the game from the bench.

With both sides failing to find a winner, it was time for penalties as Daniel Afriyie, Frank Kwabena, Ivan Anokye and Percious Boah scored Ghana’s penalties while Cameroon’s two were scored by Saidou Alioum and Saidou Ibrahim, with Goni and Milla missing and sending Ghana to the semis.

