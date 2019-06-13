Cameroon: Crisis meeting to contain imminent strike at Douala varsity

A crisis meeting is taking place today at the University of Douala between the Rector of that institution and the syndicate of support staff who have threatened to go on an indefinite strike.

The meeting holding at the Amphitheatre 100 of the University of Douala is an opportunity for the syndicat of support staff to present their grievances to the administration of the institution.

The workers are demanding an improvement in their minimum wage to fall in line with that since by the Prime Minister on July 24, 2014 as well as better working conditions.

The past days have been tense between the support staff, who embarked on a strike action on Monday, and the administration of the Universty of Douala.

The Rector of the University of Douala François Xavier Etoa in a communique threatened the workers to return to their duty posts or face sanctions.

The Rector said their actions is liable to disrupt lectures and end of year exams at the institutions and should their actions continue, they will be dealt with accordingly.