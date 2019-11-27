Cameroon: Crisis situation in NW, SW regions discussed in Yaounde

The Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is said to have discussed the situation in Cameroon’s crisis-hit North West and South West regions with three August guests he received at the star building this morning.

The guests who are the Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Secretary General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Hon. Patricia Scotland on a joint mission in Cameroon at the invitation of the Head of State, had a closed door working session with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute this morning.

According to reports, their discussions were focused on how to put an end to the escalating Anglophone crisis rocking Cameroon’s North West and South West regions.

Some sources say the August guests enquired on the measures taken and the actions on the ground put in place to bring back peace in the North West and South West regions of the country.

They reportedly encouraged the government for the efforts undertaken to end the three-year crisis that has claimed many lives, destroyed property and displaced many others.

In the side-line of their 48-hour visit to Cameroon, the three guests will be received by President Paul Biya this day.