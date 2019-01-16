Cameroon: Crisis stricken CDC adopts 2019 budget

The Cameroon Developmet Corporation, CDC has adopted a budget of 93 billion FCFA for the 2019, the Board of Directors has revealed.

Members of the Board of Directors met recently in Limbe to adopt the corporations’ budget, a communiqué read over state radio informed.

It is however left to be seen how the budget will be implemented given the fact that the corporation has been hit hard by the Anglophone crisis with several sectors paralysed.

Several workers have gone for months without salaries while the few who have braved the odds to go to work have most often been attacked by armed men. At least ten of the corporation’s estates are almost completely down with over 5000 jobs at risk.

But members of the Board of Directors said in their communiqué that they were hopeful measures taken by competent authorities will soon arrest the security situation and enable the corporation regain its stability.