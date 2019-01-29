Cameroon: CRM calls for Kamto’s immediate release

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement has called for the immediate release of its leader Maurice Kamto as well as other members of the party arrested and detained as a result of last weekend’s protest march.

Troops swooped on Maurice Kamto and Albert Dzongang on Monday night in Douala as well as several bigwigs of the party before Kamto was ferried to the judicial police in Yaounde.

This forced the party to immediately hold an emergency meeting where they condemned the arrests describing them as political and called for their immediate release.

“The Cameroon Renaissance Movement strongly condemns these political and unjustified arrests which is solely aimed at destroying the party and the winning coalition around Maurice Kamto,” Emmanuel Simh, third vice President of the party said in a communiqué.

He called on members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement to remain calm and wait for instructions from the headquarters of the party before taking any action.