Cameroon: CRM describes life jail of Ambazonia leaders as “incomprehensible”

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party and some of its allies have described the conviction of Ayuk Tabe and Co as an incomprehensible move that will shatter all that have been done so far for peace to return in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions.

Reacting to the life imprisonment slammed on the ten Ambazonia leaders by the Yaounde Military Court yesterday, the CRM and allies said in a press release that the “incomprehensible” move will not help things out for dialogue given that the convicted persons are the “decisive interlocutors” for a successful inclusive dialogue.

“At a time when the idea of inclusive dialogue long put forward by the CRM and Allies alliance and shared by many other National and international actors since then, has become more than ever an obvious fact on which everyone agrees, this conviction is incomprehensible…”

“The CRM and Allies alliance expresses doubts about the willingness of the regime’s supporters to achieve as soon as possible and preferably before the start of the school year, the implementation of the shared premises for a return to calm in the North West and South West regions.”