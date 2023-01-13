Cameroon : CRM Launches Internal Elections in 3 Regions

After rounding off in the West and Littoral regions, the renewal process of the leaders of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement CRM continues this month in the various divisions like , Mfoundi and Mefou-et-Afamba.

For two days, from 21 to 22 January, activists are expected to go to the polls to renew the leaders of units, communes, departments and regions. Sources close to the renewal process say that these elections may be postponed.

Two men are vying for the coveted position of president of this regional federation. They are Arnaud Manga Kede and Eric Njabon-Ntsama. The first one proposed to the voters his profession of faith in ten points. He wants to expand the political coverage of the CRM in the city of Yaounde. But he also promises to mobilize the militants to prepare for the next elections in which the CRM will take part. One of the avenues is the massive registration of new voters. An activity that he knows well, because he has already been awarded twice by Elecam for his field visits to register voters.

In addition, he wants to create a social fund to assist militants in difficulty. Arnaud Manga Kede is also known for his action in favour of the numerous prisoners of the CRM. And especially for his twelve years of uninterrupted militancy in the Yaoundé IV district. He also has the advantage of being one of the founding members of the party. “I was the youngest, I was the one who took the notes,” he said.

Eric Njabon-Ntsama is also already on the campaign trail with an 11-point pledge. He also wants to consolidate the CRM in all 15 districts of the Centre region . “It will be a question of appeasing, disciplining and mobilizing the leaders and activists of our region in order to go in a grouped and united way to conquer power,” promises the candidate.

To make this ambition possible, Eric Njabon-Ntsama wants to establish discipline, mobilization and popular gathering. He said he would “prepare, design and build a powerful human dynamic that will accompany President Maurice Kamto to the Etoudi palace in 2025 or before“, the candidate added. The race for the succession of Biloa Effa, one of the advisers of Maurice Kamto, outgoing president of the Federation of Centre I, is therefore launched.