Cameroon: Pro Kamto militants vow to protest despite ban

Officials and militants of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have vowed to go ahead with the planned Saturday June 1, 2019 Nation-wide protests despites ban imposed on them by administrative authorities in some parts of the country.

The move was reiterated in a press conference that held Friday May 31, 2019 at the party’s National headquarters in Odza, Yaounde.

Speaking at the conference, CRM first vice President Mamadou Mota said they will march and face the consequences

“I am the vice President of the CRM party and am the one who runs the daily affairs of the party. I will assume all my responsibilities tomorrow (Saturday) in relation to the law. I’m calling on the regime to protect protesters? They are Cameroonians and not only militants of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement” He said.

Describing the march as a republican one, officials of the CRM urged Cameroonians whether militants of the party or not to come out in their numbers and make sure they decry the fact that Maurice Kamto and the coalition leaders of the Anglophone separatists are being locked up unjustly and demand for their unconditional release.