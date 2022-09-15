Cameroon:  CRM Prisoners Trial Postponed To October 20, 2022

The hearing opposing Professor Alain Fogue Tedom Alain, Bibou Nissack, and some 37 others to the Government prosecutor will not go to the end. It was opened at the Center region Court of Appeal on September 15 in the morning. A new appointment has just been set.

The Center region Court of Appeal did not deliver its verdict after the hearing opened this morning. Ruling at second degree after the military tribunal, it has just sent the case of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) militants back to October 20, 2022. A dismissal which, according to activists of the CRM, was foreseeable. “We already knew that while waiting for instructions, the dismissals of the hearings of political prisoners will multiply. Next staging is on October 20, 2022,” said Joseph Emmanuel Ateba, CRM National Communications Secretary on his Facebook account.

During the trial, the presence of prisoners Alain Fogue Tedom, Olivier Bibou Nissack, and many others was noted. Prof. Maurice Kamto, president of the CRM announced alongside the college of lawyers to defend his party activists, arrived while the trial was underway. The party’s national communications secretary announced at the start of the hearing that he was denied access to the courthouse. He was still able to notice that “political prisoners, despite their appalling prison conditions, remain upright and proud”, can we read on Facebook?

As a reminder, Olivier Bibou Nissack, Alain Fogue, and the 36 others have been sentenced to terms ranging from 5 to 7 years since December 2021 by the Yaoundé military court. They were arrested as part of the so-called peaceful marches of September 22, 2022.