Cameroon: CRM suspends pro Kamto nationwide protests

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement has suspended Saturday’s announced nationwide demonstrations to call for the release of their leader Maurice Kamto as well as other party supporters detained.

A release signed by the first Vice President of the party Yakouba Mamadou states the protests have been pushed forward to a date yet to be announced.

The party said the protests have been postponed while waiting for a decision from the courts following the party’s decision to file a appeal in court regarding the order by the Minister of Territorial Administration to ban the protests.

Last weekend, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji described the protests as illegal and an attempt to cause chaos in the country and threatened to ban the party if it went ahead to violate the order.

Some administrative authorities follow in the Minister’s footsteps by banning the protests with the Divisional Officer for Douala III taking a firm stance against any protests in his area of jurisdiction this weekend.